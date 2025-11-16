KENINGAU, Nov 16 — Malaysia must maintain good relations with all major world powers, including the United States and China, to ensure the country’s security and safeguard the interests of its people, said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

Anwar noted that, despite Malaysia not being a large or wealthy nation, it is still viewed by world leaders as a key partner, as demonstrated by several recent high-level meetings and exchanges.

He revealed that US President Donald Trump reached out to him just two days ago, calling it an honour that underscores Malaysia’s position in the international arena.

“I am proud not because of myself, but because Malaysia is seen as an important nation by the world’s major leaders. Why is Malaysia maintaining good relations with both the US and China? To protect our people and ensure their safety. If major powers clash and we get involved, we would also face difficulties,” he said.

Anwar made the remarks during his speech at the PM Sayang Sabah community engagement programme with the leaders of the Tulid state constituency in Kampung Menawo Ulu, here today.

Anwar added that during a recent international meeting in South Korea, Chinese President Xi Jinping commended Malaysia for its skill in maintaining good relations with Washington.

“So, I met Xi Jinping. I asked him, ‘President Xi, how was your meeting with President Trump?’ He said that because we take care of Trump, Trump is happy. He’s calm, and it’s easier for us to negotiate with him,” the prime minister said.

Anwar also slammed the Opposition, particularly Perikatan Nasional (PN), for downplaying Trump’s visit to Malaysia during last month’s 47th Asean Summit and related meetings.

“Showing that our relations are strong angers some people — PAS, PN — they question me, saying, “What is this, Anwar? America isn’t good. You’re dancing with them.

“What matters is what we discuss with them and that we maintain good ties with all countries. Why is our nation peaceful? Because of the cooperation of our security forces and the country’s political stability,” he added. — Bernama