KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 16 — The Mines has assured shoppers it is “open as usual” after a late-afternoon thunderstorm sent rainwater gushing into parts of the Seri Kembangan mall, affecting several outlets on Level 1 of the South zone.

In a statement issued yesterday evening, the mall’s management said the incident occurred at about 4pm when a heavy downpour triggered flash flooding around the complex, allowing water to enter the building.

“Our team responded immediately and most of the affected tenants were able to resume business by 7.30pm. The mall continues to be open for business as usual,” it said, adding that the safety and comfort of shoppers and tenants remained its “top priority”.

Earlier, multiple videos circulating on TikTok, Instagram and X showed water flowing rapidly across the mall’s lower floors, with shoppers wading through ankle- to knee-deep water.

Several tenants were seen shifting merchandise away from storefronts as walkways became inundated.

Footage suggests the incident involved direct rainwater rather than overflow from the mall’s indoor canal, with the flooding likely caused by intense surface runoff overwhelming nearby drainage during the storm.

The same downpour also triggered flash floods in parts of Seri Kembangan.

No injuries have been reported.

Videos of the flooding continue to circulate widely, with some clips drawing hundreds of thousands of views within hours.