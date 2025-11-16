KOTA KINABALU, Nov 16 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said Pakatan Harapan (PH) is not fielding candidates for the position of chief minister, pointing out that the decision rests entirely with Sabahans.

“We are not putting forward candidates for chief minister because that choice belongs to Sabah,” he said during the Ceramah Umum PMX Harapan Urang Sabah at the Putera Ballroom in Bukit Padang, yesterday.

While acknowledging the close working relationship between PH and the state government, he pointed out the importance of respecting Sabah’s autonomy in selecting its own leader.

“Even though we work closely together with the state government, the choice is yours. What we want is for Pakatan Harapan to be solid, our candidates are solid candidates who will take care of Sabah and ensure Sabah has good relations with the federal government. We work together to build up Sabah,” he said.

He said PH is committed to addressing Sabah’s long-standing challenges, pointing out his vision for a prosperous State built on inclusivity and genuine public service.

“If we choose leaders who are angry here, angry there, do not like this race, do not like the peninsula then how are we going to take care of the people? Our leadership wants to serve the people,” he said, calling on Sabahans to choose leaders focused on collaboration rather than conflict.

Anwar noted that PH, despite not contesting many seats, plays an important role in ensuring good governance and preventing corruption.

“We want to work together with the state government and PH to focus towards a new Sabah, develop this state, advance projects in all fields. You have enormous potential,” he said.

“Why do people argue and fight to become heroes? They become rich while the people suffer. For me, I do not care about being a hero. I want the people of Malaysia to be the heroes,” he added.

Noting the state election having up to 14 candidates contesting in some seats, Anwar said: “You can have 14 candidates, 15 candidates, 20 candidates, this is democracy, but what does this show you?”

“How many elections have we had? Everyone knows how to make promises during elections, promise the moon, promise mountains. Think carefully. Look at their states if you want to know if they are good or not.

“Just like PAS which promises things like ‘If we win, water problems are resolved’, but Kelantan still has not resolved theirs. So, think about the future, think about your children. We need Pakatan Harapan working together,” he said.

He also said Malaysia’s multicultural harmony is the nation’s greatest strength in attracting global investment.

“The world looks at us for investment because this country is peaceful. Remember, not many countries have all races, Malay, Chinese, Iban, Kadazan, Murut, Dayak, Bugis, Indian, who can sit together peacefully like this. “Please take care of this. For you, for your children. Think about what is going to happen five years from now, 10 years, 15 years from now,” he said.

On the persistent questions about Sabah’s 40 per cent revenue entitlement, Anwar said: “This is the first time the Cabinet has said yes, 40 per cent is Sabah’s right, no argument.”

“Some say the federal government will appeal. Read carefully … the attorney general said the appeal is for other cases, not the 40 per cent. There is no appeal on 40 per cent.

“The Cabinet has decided and I have said it in Parliament. The 40 per cent case is settled. We can give it. But do not tell me or tell us, we did nothing,” he said.

He said the federal government has increased Sabah’s special allocation from RM150 million to RM600 million as an interim measure while negotiations continue.

“Premier Abang Jo and Hajiji agreed, but said it should be interim. Did I agree? Yes. We give RM600 million interim so we can continue with negotiations. In the past, how much did they (past leaders) give? RM50 million. Now as prime minister, we give RM600 million and they still say that we wrong while they are right? he said.

He also pointed out the unprecedented RM17 billion in Federal allocations to Sabah, the highest in the country, for electricity, water, flood mitigation, roads and schools.

Additionally, he talked about the recent announcements including a new teacher training college to replace Maktab Gaya due to erosion, extensions to Kota Kinabalu and Tawau airports, and hospital expansions.

He said Malaysia’s political stability and strong economy are factors that have elevated the nation’s international standing.

“Just last night, two prime ministers and one president called me, the prime minister of Cambodia, the prime minister of Thailand and President Donald Trump of the United States. We are a small country. I did not ask them to call. They called us. This is respect for the Malaysian people.

“People ask me why I want good relations with China, America, Africa and Europe. Because by having good relations with all countries, we can lift our economy in Sabah and Malaysia,” he said. — Daily Express