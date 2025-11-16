KOTA KINABALU, Nov 16 — PKR is contesting 12 out of the 73 seats in the 17th Sabah State Election.

According to a post on PKR’s Facebook page, the party’s line-up of candidates comes from various backgrounds including education, public service, community activism and the professional sector, all with the aim of bringing aspirations and a better future for Sabah.

To rally voter enthusiasm, all the candidates, who will be contesting under the Pakatan Harapan (PH) banner, are using the slogan ‘Harapan Urang Sabah (Hope of the People of Sabah).

The Election Commission (EC) has set Nov 25 for early voting and Nov 29 for polling day.

Below is the list of candidates:

N06 Bandau Zaidi Jatil

N18 Inanam Peto Galim

N20 Api-Api Thonny Chee

N23 Petagas Awang Husaini Sahari

N26 Moyog Remysta Jimmy Taylor

N35 Sindumin Yamani Hafez Musa

N42 Melalap Jamawi Ja’afar

N44 Tulid Rufinah Pengeran

N50 Gum-Gum Abdul Said Pimping

N54 Karamunting Datuk George Hiew Vun Zin

N61 Segama Romansa Lamin

N72 Merotai Datuk Ruji Ubi

For the latest news on the 17th Sabah State Election, visit https://prn.bernama.com/sabah/index.php — Bernama