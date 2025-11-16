SANDAKAN, Nov 16 — The issue of water supply and sanitation in Kampung Melayu Bumiputera Sim Sim will be a key focus for Pakatan Harapan (PH) candidate for Tanjong Papat, Tang Szu Ching, in the 17th Sabah State Election.

Tang, 29, who is contesting under the DAP banner, said she will prioritise addressing the garbage problem and the lack of a proper sewerage system in the water village to ensure better living conditions for residents.

“Although initiatives have been taken in collaboration with non-governmental organisations (NGOs) to install garbage traps, the approach is not sustainable and is easily swept away.

“We need a more proactive step to address this issue, including collaborating with local authorities to implement garbage collection programmes such as trash to cash, which also involve the local community,” she told Bernama.

Regarding efforts to encourage youth participation in business, especially in public markets, she said that this matter would also be given focus.

She noted that a new policy introduced by the Sandakan Municipal Council (MPS) allocates 30 per cent of trading opportunities in public markets to new traders, especially young entrepreneurs.

Tang, who is also an MPS member, said she aims to bring the aspirations and concerns of the youth to the State Legislative Assembly’s attention.

On the issue of water supply disruptions, Tang said DAP leaders had installed 32 water tanks at each main bridge in Kampung Melayu Bumiputera Sim Sim as a short-term solution, adding that she and Sandakan Member of Parliament Vivian Wong have been working tirelessly to distribute water to water-based villages over the past week in response to the ongoing disruptions.

“Since saltwater intrusion occurred at the Segaliud Water Treatment Plant (LRA), many pipes have begun to rust and clog, reducing water pressure and affecting water distribution to village areas.

“Therefore, worn-out pipes across Sandakan must be replaced in stages to minimise future water supply disruptions,” she said. — Bernama