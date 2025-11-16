TENOM, Nov 16 — Close cooperation between local and national political parties is crucial to ensuring the continuity of development in Sabah after the ongoing 17th state election, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said.

He said significant progress had been achieved in the state under the Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) administration, together with Pakatan Harapan (PH).

“I agree that we need both national and local parties because, without cooperation, development cannot move forward. Do not be arrogant. What we reject are those who are bad, want to steal people’s money, and are lazy.

“If they are good and hardworking, we support them. Look at their track record. If I did nothing, problems relating to roads and water would not be resolved,” he said when speaking at the Harapan Urang Sabah meet-and-greet session with the Melalap community at Dewan Datuk OKK Sanggau Jalang here today.

Also present was PH candidate for the Melalap state seat, Datuk Jamawi Jaafar.

Anwar, who is also PH chairman, said a PH victory in the polls is vital to ensure strong and continued cooperation between the state and federal governments.

“PH is not contesting to grab the Chief Minister’s post. We are contesting because we want to maintain existing policies and work together with the state government. We want to develop Sabah, that is what is important.

“Why should we support the ruling parties? Because there are still many unresolved issues. There are still water problems, potholed roads and electricity supply issues. We want good relations between the state and federal governments so that these problems can be resolved quickly,” he said.

Jamawi, a PKR candidate contesting under the PH banner, is in a seven-cornered fight in Melalap, which is under the Tenom parliamentary constituency, about 140 kilometres from Kota Kinabalu.

Polling is fixed for November 29, and early voting is on November 25.

For the latest on the Sabah polls, visit Bernama microsite at https://prn.bernama.com/sabah. — Bernama