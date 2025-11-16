BUTTERWORTH, Nov 16 — The Bukit Aman Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department (JSPT), together with its Penang counterpart, conducted a raid around Seberang Jaya — a hotspot for racing by “mat rempit” (illegal motorcycle racers) particularly on weekends — last night.

The operation, which began at 11 pm, was codenamed “Op Motosikal”.

Bukit Aman JSPT Deputy Director (Enforcement/Traffic Control/Summons Management), DCP Mohd Rozi Jidin, who led the operation, said that as of 9 am today, more than 350 motorcyclists had been stopped for inspection and more than 250 summonses issued for various offences.

He said all the riders and the motorcycles were taken to the Seberang Jaya Police Station for further action, including urine screening.

“This operation is conducted to raise awareness among teenagers who frequently treat this area as their racing circuit.

“Some of them have accumulated as many as five to seven summonses for offences such as riding without a licence and using motorcycles that do not meet specifications. What is most alarming is that youths as young as 15 were also involved,” he told reporters.

Commenting further, Mohd Rozi said the growing involvement of teenagers in illegal racing was deeply concerning, noting that some had been arrested multiple times but still showed no signs of taking the matter seriously.

He said continuous enforcement efforts were being carried out, adding that it was equally important to raise public awareness so that the community could work together to curb such activities and protect the safety of other road users.

Mohd Rozi added that, so far, the police had not received any information indicating the presence of organisers or syndicates behind the illegal racing activities, though intelligence efforts were still ongoing.

He stressed that the police would not hesitate to take firm action should they uncover any syndicate or individuals involved in coordinating these activities. — Bernama