KENINGAU, Nov 16 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today stressed that the government is not deceiving the people over Sabah’s special grant based on 40 per cent of its revenue, and is instead committed to resolving the matter transparently and comprehensively.

Anwar, who is also Pakatan Harapan (PH) chairman, reiterated the federal government’s commitment not to appeal against the Kota Kinabalu High Court’s decision regarding Sabah’s entitlement to the special grant.

He said the issue has, however, been politicised by opponents, particularly the opposition, as a campaign point for the 17th Sabah State Election.

“They (the opposition) claim the government is appealing, implying it is wrong. Elections are not the place for deception. There are parties that were previously in government, even in the Cabinet, who know that any appeal we make relates to the grounds of the judgment.

“We are not appealing on the 40 per cent. The Attorney General has also clarified that there will be no appeal on the 40 per cent issue. I even mentioned in Parliament that we will not file an appeal regarding Sabah’s 40 per cent revenue,” he said during his speech at the ‘PM Sayang Sabah’ meet-and-greet programme with community leaders of the Tulid state constituency at Padang Kampung Menawo Ulu here.

The Prime Minister said the government is now focusing on the technical negotiation process to determine Sabah’s actual revenue as well as the exact amount of the 40 per cent special grant in accordance with the Constitution.

He said Treasury secretary-general Datuk Johan Mahmood Merican will be in Sabah tomorrow to discuss the matter with the State Secretary.

“We need to discuss the parameters, details and technical aspects. Before that, Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof will also chair a meeting.

“We need to scrutinise Sabah’s actual revenue, the actual value of the 40 per cent, and the government’s financial capacity. This is not empty talk,” he said.

On Friday, Datuk Armizan Mohd Ali, the Federal Cabinet representative from Sabah for the Special Technical Committee Meeting of the Malaysia Agreement 1963 Implementation Action Council (JKTMTPMA63), said the first discussion on the issue of Sabah’s special grant based on the 40 per cent rate will be held tomorrow at Menara Kinabalu. — Bernama