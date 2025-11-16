KOTA BHARU, Nov 16 — Senior citizens are expected to make up about 14 per cent of Malaysia’s population by 2048, said Public Service Department (JPA) Pensions Division director Datuk Mohd Shahrim Hussin.

He said that to address the impact of an ageing nation, the government has launched the National Ageing Blueprint 2025-2045, which adopts a lifelong approach to prepare Malaysia for the demographic shift.

“This blueprint emphasises six key areas — economy, employment, education, social protection, health, and long-term care, and it serves as JPA’s guide in efforts to improve service delivery to pensioners,” he said when speaking at the MyPesara Awards 2025 ceremony held in conjunction with the MyPesara Carnival here today.

He said that through the digitalisation of pension processes, data strengthening, and inter-agency cooperation, JPA aims to ensure every pensioner receives benefits quickly and efficiently, in line with JPA’s aspiration as a leader of reform and driver of change.

Commenting on the carnival and the awards ceremony, Mohd Shahrim said the initiative reflects JPA’s commitment to engaging the pensioner community more holistically through recognition, support, and community involvement.

“MyPesara Carnival enables us to connect directly with pensioners nationwide, and each year the carnival is taken to different regions to ensure all pensioners feel valued,” he said.

“The MyPesara Awards 2025 is also the first of its kind to recognise public sector pensioners who have made a positive impact in the fields of education, social and community service, or entrepreneurship,” he said.

Meanwhile, at the MyPesara Awards 2025, the main winner in the Social and Community Service Category was Wan Noriah Wan Ramli, 69, founder of Min House Camp, who took home RM60,000 in cash.

In addition, Dr Abas Mazni Othman, founder of The Plot, won the Entrepreneurship Category, while Professor Emeritus Dr Mohamad Mokhtar Abu Hassan was recognised in the Education Category.

The three-day carnival, which began last Friday, featured various activities promoting active ageing, financial empowerment, and community well-being, in line with the MADANI principle of people-centred service. — Bernama