KOTA KINABALU, Nov 16 — DAP Secretary-General Anthony Loke today rebuked former Entrepreneur and Cooperatives Development Minister Datuk Ewon Benedick, saying his resignation over Sabah’s 40 per cent revenue entitlement issue was more about “playing to the gallery” than a genuine act of bravery.

In a statement today, Loke explained that the Federal Cabinet held a special meeting on Nov 11 specifically to discuss the 40 per cent issue, something he said showed how important it was.

“After thorough debate, the Cabinet reached a consensus not to appeal the court’s ruling on Sabah’s 40 per cent rights, but the government agreed to appeal specific grounds in the court judgment that could imply that the Federal Government since 1974 had ‘misused its powers’.

“If we do not challenge that particular finding, it would mean the current government is admitting, on behalf of past administrations, to a misuse of power. That would carry criminal implications,” he said in the statement.

Loke also criticised Ewon for repeatedly alleging that the Cabinet ignored Sabah’s views when, in reality, he failed to attend the very meeting called to resolve the issue.

Loke further questioned why Ewon did not use the Cabinet meeting to record his objections or challenge the Attorney General directly.

“Ewon keeps harping on this issue, trying to project himself as a hero, but the truth is he was not present at the special Cabinet meeting, and the Attorney General appeared before the Cabinet to explain the matter, and Ewon knew about the meeting yet he did not show up.

“If he is so brave, why didn’t he come to Cabinet and confront the Attorney General? Why didn’t he state his arguments formally and have them recorded? In fact, he avoided it,” Loke said.

Loke also highlighted that even though Ewon announced his resignation on Nov 8, it is not official yet, and Ewon is still technically a Cabinet member because it only takes effect after December, and he is currently on leave.

In another statement, Loke affirmed that DAP and the federal government remain committed to working with Sabah to realise the 40 per cent entitlement in stages, following proper governance and legal processes.

“As Cabinet ministers, we have a duty to safeguard the unity of the Federation. Appealing the entitlement could be exploited by certain individuals to inflame emotions, stir anti-federal sentiment, and influence Sabah voters. Our responsibility is to defend the Federation and uphold its unity.

“DAP Sabah has always supported Sabah’s 40 per cent entitlement. It cannot remain just on paper. We have consistently pressed Putrajaya on this matter and were the first political group to take legal action, demonstrating our firm commitment,” he added. — Bernama