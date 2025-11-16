KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 16 — The body of Taiwanese influencer Hsieh Yu-hsin has been released from the Kuala Lumpur Hospital morgue, 25 days after her sudden death in a city hotel triggered a high-profile police investigation involving Malaysian rapper and filmmaker Wee Meng Chee, better known as Namewee.

An individual thought to be Hsieh’s family representative arrived at the morgue at around 8.30am today with several funeral service personnel to complete the release procedures, China Press reported.

Two mortuary makeup specialists were also seen entering the facility, each carrying a large makeup case and a smaller kit. They spent about an hour at the morgue and were seen leaving at 9.45am.

Hsieh’s body was then collected at about 9.50am and escorted away in two luxury Toyota MPVs. The hearse did not display her photograph.

The national daily reported that preparations are now under way to repatriate her ashes to Taiwan after a scheduled cremation in Shah Alam.

The 31-year-old, known online as “Nurse Goddess”, was found unconscious in a bathtub at a hotel in Jalan Conlay on October 22.

She had been with Namewee, who told police they were discussing a video project. He said he attempted CPR before calling an ambulance, but she could not be revived.

Police later found about nine blue pills believed to be Ecstasy in the room. Initial urine tests showed Namewee positive for four types of drugs.

On October 24, Namewee was charged with drug possession under Section 39A(1) of the Dangerous Drugs Act and drug use under Section 15(1)(a).

He was released on RM4,000 bail and is due to appear in court on December 18.

Earlier this month, Kuala Lumpur police chief Datuk Fadil Ahmad said Hsieh’s case had been reclassified as murder under Section 302 of the Penal Code. He also confirmed that police intended to arrest Namewee.

Namewee surrendered himself at the Brickfields police headquarters on November 5 and was initially remanded for six days, with the order later extended to November 13.

Fadil later confirmed that Namewee had been granted police bail and must report again to investigators on November 26.