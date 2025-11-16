RAUB, Nov 16 — Two National River Trail (DSK) projects in Pahang were completed this year, said Deputy Energy Transition and Water Transformation Minister Akmal Nasrullah Mohd Nasir.

He said that the government allocated RM850,000 for the Sungai Lipis river trail here and the Sungai Paya Pagar river trail in Bera Public Park.

He said the Department of Irrigation and Drainage (JPS) spearheads the initiative, not only promoting public awareness of river conservation but also providing a local recreational attraction through nature-based activities.

“This DSK programme provides local communities with the opportunity to become more aware and actively involved in efforts to ensure rivers are well preserved. It has also been well received by the state government, district departments, and the community, breathing life back into the surrounding areas,” he told Bernama at the opening of the Sungai Lipis river trail in Batu Malim here today.

He said the initiative will continue in 2026 and 2027 to expand river conservation efforts and strengthen community engagement.

In his opening remarks, Akmal Nasrullah said the Sungai Lipis river trail project involved upgrading a 450-metre pathway and is projected to draw up to 2,000 visitors per month.

At the event, he also witnessed the handover of the Sungai Triang and Sungai Semerting River Corridor Restoration Projects in Bentong to the state government and presented the Special Water Resources Award to the Kampung Batu Malim Village Development and Security Committee. — Bernama