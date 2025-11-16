TANGKAK, Nov 16 — A woman was killed and five others were injured in an accident involving five vehicles on Jalan Payamas, Taman Sentosa, here early this morning.

Tangkak Fire and Rescue Station operations commander Zamri Ayub said they deployed an FRT engine and an EMRS unit with eight personnel to the scene after receiving an emergency call at 1.58 am.

“The accident involved five vehicles, namely a Perodua Viva, Perodua Myvi, Toyota Hiace, Toyota Vios and Toyota Hilux.

“The victim who died was a 56-year-old woman, a passenger in the Perodua Viva. She was confirmed dead at the scene by Ministry of Health personnel,” he said in a statement.

He said two other Viva passengers, a 60-year-old woman and a 65-year-old man, were injured, while three people in the Perodua Myvi were also hurt — a 27-year-old woman, a 61-year-old woman and a 14-year-old male teenager. — Bernama