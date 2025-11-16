KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 16 — A trailer carrying a load of metal oxide, believed to be either aluminium or zinc oxide, was 80 per cent destroyed in a fire at KM28 of the North–South Expressway Central Link (Elite), heading towards Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) last night.

Selangor Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) Operations Division assistant director Ahmad Mukhlis Mukhtar said the department received a distress call at 9.25pm and arrived at the scene at 9.43pm.

Firefighters from the Dengkil Fire and Rescue Station (BBP), assisted by teams from Cyberjaya and Shah Alam, were deployed to the location.

“The fire involved a trailer carrying metal oxide and was 80 per cent gutted.

“The blaze was fully extinguished at 9.25am today,” he said in a statement.

He said the next phase of the operation involved removing the burnt trailer from the road shoulder.

“Removal using an excavator could not be carried out due to the highly flammable nature of the material, where contact between the excavator’s metal parts and the trailer could cause the fire to reignite.

“As such, the trailer was moved by pushing it towards a grassy slope of about 1.5m,” he said.