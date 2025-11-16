MIRI, Nov 16 — Four houses and one furniture store at Kampung Wireless here were completely destroyed in a fire yesterday.

The Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) said three other nearby houses were also partially damaged in the incident.

According to Bomba, a distress call was received at 5.35pm and firefighters from the Miri, Lopeng and Lutong fire stations were dispatched to the location.

“The firefighting efforts were assisted by a vessel from a shipping company that helped spray water from the Miri River,” it added.

Bomba said the fire was brought under control at 6.41pm.

The cause and the losses from the fire is still under investigation.

As a result of the fire, a total of seven families comprising 80 residents aged between 15 and 65 have been placed at a temporary evacuation centre (PPS) at Malaysian Red Crescent (MRC) Miri since last night.

Ketua Kaum Rushdi Abdul Rani, when met last night, said despite the extensive damage, the community is grateful that no fatalities or injuries were reported.

“For houses that were completely destroyed, it means all essential documents were lost as well. A police report must be lodged first before we can proceed with anything,” said the 55-year-old.

He added that as his own house was among those affected, he and his family would also be staying at the PPS until further notice.

Meanwhile, Miri District Police Chief ACP Mohd Farhan Lee Abdullah revealed that police have been stationed at the scene to ensure that the area remains secure and to prevent any incidents of theft or trespassing while investigations are ongoing.

He added that police will also be assisting the affected residents in lodging their reports. — The Borneo Post