BAKU (Azerbaijan), Nov 16 — Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil is leading the Malaysian delegation to the World Telecommunication Development Conference 2025 (WTDC-25) from today until November 19.

Organised by the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) and hosted by Azerbaijan under the theme “Universal, Meaningful, and Affordable Connectivity for an Inclusive and Sustainable Digital Future,” WTDC-25 is expected to attract over 1,500 participants, including heads of state, ministers and high-level delegates from around the world.

According to the schedule, Fahmi is expected to deliver Malaysia’s statement during the high-level segment of the conference on Tuesday.

He is also expected to hold a series of bilateral meetings with his counterparts, including from Azerbaijan, the Bahamas, Brazil, Bulgaria, India, Iran, Samoa, South Africa, Uganda and Uzbekistan.

He will also witness the exchange of Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) documents between the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) and Brazil’s National Telecommunications Agency (ANATEL).

Fahmi is also slated to attend the ITU Member States Heads of Delegation Celebration Dinner and meet the Malaysian diaspora in Azerbaijan.

The minister’s participation in WTDC-25 is part of efforts to retain Malaysia’s seat as a member of the ITU Council for the 2027-2030 term.

During the World Summit on the Information Society+20 High-Level Event (WSIS+20) in Geneva on July 9, Fahmi officially announced Malaysia’s candidacy for re-election to the council, highlighting the country’s ongoing active role within the ITU.

Malaysia is currently a member of the ITU Council for the 2023-2026 term, enabling the country to contribute to shaping the ITU’s strategic policy direction and to represent the interests of the Asian region in advancing telecommunications and digital infrastructure.

The ITU is the United Nations specialised agency for telecommunications and digital technology, which allocates radio frequency spectrum, develops international standards to ensure interoperability of communications networks, and works to close digital divides worldwide. — Bernama