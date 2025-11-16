KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 16 — Malaysians have been advised to stay alert as unsettled weather conditions are set to linger until November 22.

The Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) said recent weather models show sustained moisture that is likely to prolong the current wet spell.

Forecasters expect wind convergence in the eastern and northern Peninsula starting November 19.

The development could lead to severe thunderstorms, intense rain and strong winds over several days.

Officials urged the public to prioritise safety and rely only on verified information from MetMalaysia and its digital platforms.