KOTA KINABALU, Nov 16 — Parti Pejuang Tanahair (Pejuang) is not contesting in the 17th Sabah state election as reported earlier yesterday.

The Election Commission (EC) announced the error tonight, informing that the number of candidates representing Parti Perjuangan Rakyat (PR) contesting in the election is six candidates and not five.

The EC chairman had announced at a media conference earlier today after nominations closed that there was a Pejuang candidate, Lasius Miki contesting the Kapayan seat.

Sabah voters will cast their votes on November 29, while early voting will take place on November 25.

