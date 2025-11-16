SHAH ALAM, Nov 16 — MIC president Tan Sri S.A. Vigneswaran has left it to the delegates attending the party’s annual general meeting here today to determine MIC’s future direction amid speculation that it might leave the Barisan Nasional (BN) coalition, of which it has been a component since BN was formed in 1973.

In his policy address, he called on members to make decisions that ensure the party’s continuity and strength.

“Your decision today will determine our direction, strength and relevance for the years to come. If you are unable to make a decision, then we ask you to trust and give that mandate to the Central Working Committee and the top leadership of the party.

“This is so that we may act with the entrusted responsibility to ensure what is best for the future of our party,” he said when addressing 1,808 delegates at the Ideal Convention Centre (IDCC) Shah Alam today.

Vigneswaran also reflected on MIC’s journey within the Alliance coalition before it became BN, founded on purpose, belief and genuine cooperation that built the nation.

“If that is the call of destiny, then we are not running away from history — we are returning to it.

“Let us move forward with gratitude for the past, grace for our partners, and faith for the future. Because MIC’s story is not ending; it is beginning anew. A story of courage. A story of conviction. A story of a community that never gave up,” he said.

He also urged MIC leaders and grassroots members to speak the language of the youth to renew their struggle.

He said young Malaysians are intelligent, outspoken and unafraid to voice criticism, and they will not support a party that refuses to change.

“They want sincerity, action and… quick replies to WhatsApp messages. If we reply after a week, they think we have resigned,” he said, stressing that the party’s messaging must be clear and resonate with young people through platforms such as Instagram, TikTok, YouTube, X and podcasts.

He also called on Wanita MIC to grow as a national movement and advocacy body providing legal support, education, career guidance, as well as digital literacy and cybersecurity training for women.

“Indian women have never asked for special treatment — only justice, opportunity and respect. When women rise, it is not only they who benefit but families who gain stability,” he said. — Bernama