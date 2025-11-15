KOTA KINABALU, Nov 15 — Sabah’s political field is rapidly crowding ahead of the state election, with dozens of parties and factions preparing for multi-cornered contests that could reshape the next state administration.

Several constituencies are already expected to see 10- or 11-way fights, with a minimum of six parties or individuals contesting in every seat.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim quipped last Sunday that the situation in Sabah is unique because it has “the most parties in the world”.

But despite the sheer number of players, only a handful are expected to emerge as real contenders to form the government.

Here’s an early look at the main players heading into what is turning into one of Sabah’s most unpredictable elections.

GRS–PH: The governing bloc

The largest bloc comprises local Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) led by Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor, in partnership with Pakatan Harapan (PH), its ally since early 2023.

Together, they represent a patchwork of nine parties, recently reduced after the departure of three components.

GRS now has six component parties: Parti Gagasan Rakyat Sabah (PGRS), Parti Bersatu Sabah (PBS), Parti Cinta Sabah (PCS), United Sabah National Organisation (USNO), Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) and Parti Harapan Rakyat Sabah (PHRS).

PH has three — DAP, PKR and Amanah.

For GRS, most seats are expected to come from PGRS and PBS.

In PH, DAP has a more reliable vote bank but despite this, PKR is contesting the bulk of the seats.

The alliance has promised stability and continuity, but it is also straining under the weight of multiple components and competing ambitions — with GRS pushing for more state autonomy and PH’s national leadership seeking greater influence in Sabah.

Their narrative centres on continued progress under the “Sabah Maju Jaya” slogan, highlighting fiscal achievements and political stability from strong ties with the federal unity government.

But they have been inundated with long-standing infrastructure issues such as water shortages, blackouts, delayed projects, and more recently, corruption allegations linked to a mining scandal.

Hajiji’s critics also argue that he is increasingly being influenced by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s efforts to expand PKR’s presence in the state.

Many within GRS felt the coalition would have been better off contesting solo. The surprise announcement of GRS’s Karamunting incumbent and Melalap division chief contesting under PKR with GRS’s blessing also raised questions to Hajiji’s ability to fight for Sabah’s best interests.

Anwar’s increased presence in the state — whether through work visits or his “PMX Sayang Sabah” billboards — has drawn mixed reactions.

His recent exchange at a street market over Sabah’s constitutional right to 40 per cent of federal revenue collected from the state, became viral on social media, and has heightened perceptions that federal leaders may not fully understand Sabah’s priorities.

The recent exits of STAR, SAPP and Upko have also led voters to question whether GRS remains the best vehicle for Sabah’s interests.

BN–PH: A national partnership with local complications

This pact between the unity government partners benefits both sides: the state election will test the strength of their alliance, and each needs the other to secure significant numbers.

BN’s strength lies in Umno’s structured grassroots in rural Muslim-majority seats, but it depends on DAP’s popularity to win over urban Chinese voters. With BN and GRS unable to get along, PH has two separate pacts with the rivals.

Once considered BN’s fixed deposit, Sabah has forced the coalition to rebuild since the 2018 exodus of leaders to Bersatu, which later helped pave the way for PGRS.

Currently led by Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin, Sabah Umno has been a vocal critic of the GRS government since their split in 2023.

The BN–PH pact could reshape Sabah’s political balance by giving the unity government greater influence, but it risks alienating voters who want localised representation free from peninsular dominance.

BN’s “Bikin Balik Sabah” campaign focuses on addressing long-standing infrastructure issues and reforming delivery systems.

BN is contesting mainly in Muslim-majority rural seats, while DAP is contesting the urban and non-Muslim majority seats. PKR is contesting in several mixed seats.

STAR–SAPP: Going solo to revive “Sabah for Sabahans”

After months of speculation, Parti Solidariti Tanah Airku (STAR) and Sabah Progressive Party (SAPP) officially quit the ruling coalition days before the State Assembly was dissolved, announcing they will contest independently.

Their leaders, Datuk Seri Jeffrey Kitingan and Datuk Yong Teck Lee, long-time advocates of state rights, say Sabahans are ready to “restore political dignity” through a government made up purely of local parties.

STAR maintains that its exit reflects grassroots sentiment that GRS has become too beholden to federal influence. But the risk is significant — five of its six assemblymen have already defected to support Hajiji.

Analysts say the departure will likely further fragment the Kadazandusun Murut (KDM) electorate.

Kitingan is betting that frustration over unfulfilled pledges on state rights will help him regain support.

STAR’s voter base is strongest in KDM-majority districts such as Keningau and Tambunan, where the Kitingan name carries historical weight.

Warisan: A stand-alone force

Parti Warisan is once again contesting solo after experimenting with alliances in previous elections, seeking to reclaim its position as the strongest Sabah-based party.

Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal has rejected overtures from STAR and SAPP, insisting Warisan will not compromise its principles for short-term deals.

Although a major opposition bloc in 2020, the party has since suffered defections, reducing its seats from 23 to 14.

Warisan is focusing on autonomy, infrastructure, and cost-of-living issues under its “Save Sabah” slogan, modelling its approach on Sarawak’s locally-led governance.

Shafie retains near-unshakeable support in Semporna, Lahad Datu, and among urban voters frustrated with the repeated failures to address basic services.

He also appeals to the younger generation and has strong pockets of support with younger candidates like Isnaraissah Munirah Majilis in Kota Belud.

Recent blackouts and water shortages in Kota Kinabalu and other major towns such as Sandakan and Tawau have fuelled anger at the government for failing to address basic infrastructure issues, even as corruption allegations persist.

Warisan’s challenge will be to regain lost ground in KDM-majority areas, where new parties are gaining traction.

UPKO – Sacrificing for ‘Sabah First’

Usually aligned with national coalitions, United Progressive Kinabalu Organisation (Upko) recently gained significant praise for pulling out of the PH coalition just a week before nomination day in protest of disputes over Sabah’s rights.

Upko’s electoral strength among the KDM community lags behind other native-based parties like PBS and STAR, but the move has raised its profile by positioning its president Datuk Ewon Benedick as a principled leader willing to forgo federal posts and resources in favour of Sabah’s autonomy.

The party’s long-standing focus has centred on state rights, KDM interests and religious freedom — issues that continue to resonate with parts of the electorate.

However, Upko still faces challenges in grassroots reach and visibility, especially in interior districts where local patronage networks remain influential.

Without stronger alliances and tangible delivery on local issues, its ideological platform may not easily translate into votes.

Ewon, who at 42, is regarded as part of Sabah’s newer generation of leaders, could re-emerge as a moral compass and strategic swing player if he can mobilise younger voters seeking firmer leadership on Sabah rights.

PKDM: Emerging newcomers

Parti Kesejahteraan Demokratik Masyarakat (PKDM), is one of the local parties hoping to tap into the Sabah political landscape with a few heavyweights.

The party is currently led by newcomer Priscella Peter, who inherited the position after her father — former president Datuk Peter Anthony — was convicted and jailed for forgery.

However, the figure giving the party its political weight is Bandau incumbent and Kota Marudu MP Datuk Wetrom Bahanda, who has positioned PKDM as a homegrown alternative to both GRS and Warisan, with a focus on welfare and equitable rural development.

Though still new, PKDM is well-funded and could act as a spoiler in several seats, especially if it splits votes with STAR, PBS and Warisan.

They have considerable support in their respective seats, especially with Peter’s influence in Tenom, Bahanda in Kota Marudu and former DAP leader Datuk Frankie Poon in Sandakan.

Perikatan Nasional: A diminished but persistent presence

While Perikatan Nasional (PN) has little direct presence in Sabah after SAPP’s exit, the coalition — anchored by Bersatu and PAS — still plans to contest a majority of seats, banking on its national machinery and conservative appeal.

Its narrative will be its potential as the next Malaysian government and putting Sabahans up on a national platform.

However, with the mass exit of its representatives after the 2022 GE15, PN faces the same problem that haunts most peninsular-based coalitions in Sabah: it is seen as too distant, too federal, and too removed from the state’s local realities

State PN chairman and long time Beluran MP Datuk Ronald Kiandee has the best chance of winning the Sugut state seat but he goes up against local heavyweight Datuk James Ratib.

PAS’s first assemblyman in Sabah, Datuk Aliaakbar Gulasan — who was appointed rather than elected — is also contesting but Sabahans have persistently rejected the conservative Muslim party during the polls.

The Independents and the ‘Black Wave’

Outside the party system, a small but vocal movement of independent candidates — dubbed the “Black Wave” and led by Kudat MP Datuk Verdon Bahanda — is trying to harness public frustration with entrenched party politics.

Verdon, the vocal leader of this band of 17 candidates, has promised clean governance, transparency, and a stronger voice for ordinary Sabahans, free from any party interference.

While their chances of winning a bloc of seats remain in question, they could sway results in tight contests — particularly in areas with strong anti-establishment sentiment.

A crowded, fluid battlefield

In a state long known for its political fluidity, Sabah’s next election looks set to test the limits of coalition politics.

Every bloc claims to best represent Sabah’s interests, yet the proliferation of competing local parties may end up dividing the state’s voice.

Out of the 73 seats up for contest, only a handful are truly “safe.” Over two-thirds are competitive, and many will likely be won on narrow margins.

GRS enters the race with a numerical advantage, but outcomes are likely to hinge on seat-level dynamics rather than a single statewide trend.

PH, although not the dominant force in either of its partnerships, has positioned itself between the major coalitions in a way that could give it post-election leverage, depending on how the numbers fall.

While the final outcome is uncertain, current alignments suggest the state poll is most likely to produce another multi-party coalition — the question is who gets in.