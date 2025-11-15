KOTA BHARU, Nov 15 — Police have arrested two men, aged 24 and 28, to assist in the investigation into the abuse of a macaque, which went viral on social media last week.

Bachok police chief Supt Mohamad Ismail Jamaluddin said the two men were detained at the Bachok Police Headquarters at 10pm when they turned up to have their statements recorded.

“They have been remanded for four days until Tuesday (November 18) to assist in the investigation,” he said in a statement today.

He said that the video clip of a chained macaque being assaulted was recorded by the complainant’s friend before it was uploaded on TikTok, Facebook and Instagram, sparking a hue and cry among netizens.

“The case is being investigated under Section 44(1)(a) of the Animals Act 1953 for cruelty to animals as well as Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998 for improper use of network services.

“Police also seized a mobile phone and a male macaque, which has been handed over to the Department of Veterinary Services,” he added. — Bernama