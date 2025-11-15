KOTA KINABALU, Nov 15 — Two former chief ministers are among the 596 candidates who have thrown their hats into the ring for 73 seats in the 17th Sabah State Election.

Based on today's nomination, the 15th chief minister, Warisan president Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal, 68, faces a four-cornered fight to defend his Senallang state seat.

Mohd Shafie, the chief minister from 2018 to 2020, won the Senallang seat during the 15th state polls with a 5,301-vote majority before retaining it with a 4,631 majority at the previous state election.

The ninth chief minister, Datuk Seri Salleh Said Keruak, 68, who is also Sabah Umno treasurer, will defend his Usukan seat he won at the previous state election, with a majority of 4,298 votes.

Salleh, the chief minister from 1994 to 1996, is a four-term Usukan state assemblyman.

Salleh, who represents Barisan Nasional (BN), faces a six-cornered fight against the likes of Datuk Japlin Akim, who used to be a three-term Usukan assemblyman, and Warisan women's wing chief Isnaraissah Munirah Majilis, who is also the Kota Belud Member of Parliament.

The Election Commission has set November 29 as polling day while early voting is on November 25.

For the latest news on the 17th Sabah election, please visit https://prn.bernama.com/sabah/index.php — Bernama