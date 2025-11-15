KUALA KANGSAR, Nov 15 — Sultan of Perak Sultan Nazrin Shah today conferred state awards and medals on 205 recipients at Istana Iskandariah here in conjunction with his 69th birthday celebration.

The Sultan was accompanied by Raja Permaisuri Perak Tuanku Zara Salim during the investiture ceremony.

Raja Muda Perak Raja Jaafar Raja Muda Musa, Raja Di Hilir Perak Raja Iskandar Dzulkarnain Sultan Idris Shah and Raja Puan Muda Perak Tunku Soraya Abdul Halim Mu’adzam Shah were also in attendance.

Also present was Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Saarani Mohamad.

Today’s recipients were among the 238 individuals selected to receive state honours in conjunction with Sultan Nazrin’s birthday celebration, which was observed on Nov 7.

Heading today’s list of state honours recipients was Teluk Intan Hospital’s Head of Pathology, Dr Abdul Kadir Rifaei Abd Rashid Khairi, who was among 13 individuals awarded the Darjah Paduka Cura Si Manja Kini (PCM).

Other PCM recipients included Women, Family and Community Development Ministry deputy secretary general Farah Adura Hamidi and state Economic Planning Unit senior deputy director Haslinda Alias.

Sultan Nazrin also conferred the Darjah Paduka Mahkota Perak on 26 recipients, including Universiti Teknologi MARA deputy rector Assoc Prof Dr Mohd Azian Zaidi, as well as a posthumous award for former Ayer Kuning assemblyman, the late Ishsam Shahruddin.

Selama police chief Supt Sarudin Samah was among 14 recipients of the Darjah Ahli Cura Si Manja Kini.

In addition, 39 individuals were awarded the Darjah Ahli Mahkota Perak, including former national bowler Syaidatul ‘Afifah Badrul Hamidi, who was part of the team that clinched the 2017 World Championships title in Las Vegas.

A total of 46 individuals were conferred the Pingat Jasa Kebaktian, while eight individuals received the Pingat Lama Perkhidmatan.

Meanwhile, national mixed doubles shuttlers Chen Tang Jie and Toh Ee Wei were conferred the Pingat Pekerti Terpilih, along with 55 other recipients. — Bernama