KOTA KINABALU, Nov 15 — The son and daughter of former Sepanggar MP Datuk Eric Majimbun are among the contenders for the N18 Inanam seat in the 17th Sabah State Election (PRN17).

Shone Majimbun, 45, is contesting as an Independent candidate under the Black Wave ticket, while his sister, Edna Jessica Majimbun, 47, is running under Parti Warisan.

The two siblings will go head-to-head in the constituency.

During nomination day, Edna was accompanied by her uncle, William Majimbun, a former PBS Supreme Council member. — Daily Express