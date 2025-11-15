SEMPORNA, Nov 15 — Parti Warisan (Warisan) president Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal faces a four-way contest for the Senallang seat in the 17th Sabah State Election.

The incumbent is challenged by Datuk Marunda KK Ampong of Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS), Mohd Lipai @ Samsu Sundalu (Parti Impian Sabah - PIS), and Abdul Majid Angkulan of Parti Bersatu Sasa Malaysia (Bersama).

In the Sulabayan seat, Warisan vice president Datuk Dr Jaujan Sambakong is facing seven contenders, including Bidin Jawa of Parti Solidariti Tanah Airku (Star) and Abd Malik Abd Bool (Perikatan Nasional - PN).

Other contenders are Hasaman Sagaran (Parti Kerjasama Anak Negeri), Mohd Julpikar Ab Mijan (Pakatan Harapan), Mat Roya@Abdul Mutalib (PIS), Datuk Adillah Hamid (independent), and Sumini Yasintus, the sole female candidate representing Parti Perpaduan Rakyat Sabah.

The Bugaya seat is set for a nine-candidate contest, featuring Jamil Hamzah (Warisan), Noorudin Abd Hussin (GRS), Abdul Manan Indanan (Barisan Nasional), and Maulana Unding (Parti Aspirasi Rakyat Sarawak).

Other candidates include Jamil Abdul Gapar (PN); Mohd Taha Mohd Dara (Star), Suffian Ahmad (Parti Rumpun Sabah); Roslan Ali (Perjuangan Rakyat), and Arman Marasal (PIS).

The Election Commission (EC) has set the polling day for November 29, with early voting on November 25.

The official list of candidates for the Senallang, Bugaya, and Sulabayan seats was announced today by Returning Officer Mas Syazwan Masood at the Semporna Community Arena Hall here. — Bernama