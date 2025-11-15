KUCHING, Nov 15 — The Sarawak government will take over all former logging roads connecting longhouses and villages in the state for them to be gazetted as public roads without any charges, said Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Openg.

He added that a special task force, under Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas, who is also the state’s minister of infrastructure and port development, has been set up to coordinate the takeover process and ensure the routes are upgraded for the convenience of rural folk.

“All the logging roads connecting the longhouses and villages will be turned into public roads without charges,” he said at the launch of the Miri-Marudi-Mulu-Long Panai-Long Lama (3M2L) Road Project in Marudi today.

He said the initiative was important to help resolve the issue of access for residents, who previously had to rely on unsafe former logging roads and needed permission from the logging concessionaires.

“So, it is easier for the people now because (the former logging roads) will become a spur (secondary) road leading to the main road. By 2030, we want this matter sorted and for the roads to be used by the people,” he said.

Abang Johari also touched on the new road engineering method being implemented in the state for the 3M2L Project, which uses modern technology in very challenging areas.

He said the new construction approach covers the use of elevated roads, which enables construction work to be carried out on peat soil without affecting the soil conditions and terrain.

“We have done this up north, in Limbang and Lawas, and we are also using this approach in the 3M2L area,” he said as he explained the implementation of the elevated road technology in strategic areas requiring more resilient construction methods that are suitable for the local geographical conditions.

According to him, the Highway Information Modelling (HIM) technology is also used to simulate road designs in computers before physical construction begins, enabling wind, rain and topography to be assessed more accurately to ensure structural durability.

“This is the technology we are using because we will be moving towards being a state using technology,” he added. — Bernama