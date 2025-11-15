KOTA KINABALU, Nov 15 — Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor, who is also Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) chairman, together with several political party leaders, submitted their nomination papers today to contest in the 17th Sabah State Election.

Hajiji filed his nomination papers at the Dewan Seri Sulaman Nomination Centre in Tuaran to defend the Sulaman seat, which he won in the previous state polls in September 2020, with a majority of 3,099 votes.

Sabah Barisan Nasional (BN) chairman Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin, the incumbent for the Lamag seat, which he retained with a 661-vote majority in the last election, submitted his nomination papers at the Dewan Sri Lamag nomination centre in Kinabatangan.

Warisan president Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal submitted his nomination papers at Dewan Arena Masyarakat in Semporna for the Senallang seat, which he won with a 4,631-vote majority in the previous election.

Parti Cinta Sabah (PCS) president Tan Sri Anifah Aman, meanwhile, submitted his nomination papers at the Dewan Kesenian Islam in Membakut to contest the Bongawan seat for the first time under the GRS banner. He previously contested the same seat as a PCS candidate but was defeated.

Parti Bersatu Rakyat Sabah (PBRS) president Datuk Seri Arthur Joseph Kurup, who is also Pensiangan MP, submitted his nomination papers at the Nabawan district council multipurpose hall to contest the Sook seat under BN.

United Sabah National Organisation (Usno) president Tan Sri Pandikar Amin Mulia submitted his nomination papers at the Tun Said Bin Keruak Community Hall to contest the Pintasan seat under Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS).

Meanwhile, Sabah PKR deputy chairman Datuk Peto Galim filed his nomination papers at the Sabah Government Officers’ Welfare and Recreation Council (Maksak) Hall here to defend the Inanam seat under the Pakatan Harapan (PH) banner.

Former National Unity Ministry secretary-general Datuk Ruji Ubi submitted his nomination papers at Sekolah Jenis Kebangsaan (Cina) Yuk Chin Hall in Tawau, marking his first time contesting in the state election. He is standing under PH for the Merotai seat.

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, who is also BN chairman, accompanied BN candidates Datuk Yakubah Khan, who is defending the Karambunai seat, and Arfanshah Abdul Gafar, who is contesting in Darau, at the Maksak hall nomination centre here.

DAP secretary-general Anthony Loke accompanied the party’s candidate for Tanjung Aru, Datuk Chan Foong Hin, representing PH, at the Seri Putatan hall in Putatan.

Party deputy chairman Nga Kor Ming, meanwhile, accompanied DAP candidate for Sri Tanjong, Philip Yap, at the Tawau Community Hall.

Sabah DAP chairman Phoong Jin Zhe submitted his nomination papers at the Menara Hasil hall here, where he is contesting the Likas seat for the first time.

According to the Election Commission (EC), a total of 1,784,843 voters, comprising 1,760,417 regular voters, 11,697 military personnel and their spouses, and 12,729 police personnel and their spouses, are eligible to cast their ballots in this election.

The EC has set polling for Nov 29, while early voting will be held on November 25.

