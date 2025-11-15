SANDAKAN, Nov 15 — The PGRS candidate for Sungai Manila, Hazem Mubarak Musa, denied claims that his candidacy was because of his father as he confirmed his bid for the Sungai Manila seat in the 17th Sabah State Election.

He faces five other contenders after the Returning Officer, Imran Jagong@Osman, announced that all nominations were accepted without objection.

Hazem, a first-time candidate, said he joined the race out of personal interest in politics and to continue development efforts in the area.

He added that his years of community work shaped his decision, while acknowledging that his father, Governor Tun Musa Aman, who was also former Sungai Sibuga assemblyman, had previously contributed to local progress.

Former Sungai Manila incumbent, Datuk Mokran Ingkat of Barisan Nasional, is not contesting this election. — Daily Express