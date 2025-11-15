NABAWAN, Nov 15 — Parti Bersatu Rakyat Sabah (PBRS) president Datuk Seri Arthur Joseph Kurup, contesting under the Barisan Nasional (BN) banner, will be involved in a five-cornered fight in the upcoming 17th Sabah State Election, as he seeks to capture the Sook state seat for the first time.

Arthur, who is also the deputy agriculture and food security minister, will face Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) candidate, Datuk Ellron Angin, Ireneus Pagut @ Jreneus Pagut of Parti Solidariti Tanah Airku (Star), Joseph Peter Tinggi of Parti Warisan (Warisan) and V. Chong Vin @ Siau Ho of Parti Impian Sabah (PIS).

The list of candidates was announced by returning officer, Marshal Anthony @ Idham.

Meanwhile, the Nabawan state seat is set to witness a nine-cornered contest, with GRS candidate Datuk Abdul Ghani Mohd Yassin facing BN candidate Laui Ompongoh, Alfiqn A. Koroh of Warisan, Sayau Tangkap of Perikatan Nasional (PN), Akuang Suan of Star, Jinulin Kilan (Upko), Jekerison Kilan (KDM), Rejoh Ondoh (PIS) and Farney Akon of the Parti Kebangsaan Sabah (PKS).

Elsewhere, a crowded contest is taking shape in the Tulid state seat, with a 14-cornered clash involving Pakatan Harapan (PH) candidate Rufinah Pengeran; Dr Aisat Ellik Igau Inggau of KDM; Mohd Khairil Abdullah of the United Kinabalu Progressive Organisation (Upko); Datuk Everitus Gungkit (Star); Lucia Kihing (Warisan); Jufina Dimis (Parti Rumpun Sabah); Vinsin Rusikan (PKS); and Ancis @ Rayner Francis Udog (PIS).

In addition, six Independent candidates are also contesting the Tulid state seat, namely Jordan Jude Eleron, Datuk Sumey Yasambun, Engah Sintan, Lautis Anggang, Edwin Lamin and Clarence Carter Mataat.

The Election Commission (EC) has set the polling day for November 29, with early voting to take place on Nov 25.

For the latest news on the 17th Sabah state election, visit https://prn.bernama.com/sabah/index.php. — Bernama