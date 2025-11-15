KOTA KINABALU, Nov 15 — The battleground for the 17th Sabah State Election opens today, with the nomination process set to begin at 25 nomination centres this morning.

Prospective candidates will have one hour, from 9am to 10am, to submit their nomination papers before the respective returning officers (RO) announce the list of eligible candidates contesting the 73 state seats.

Candidates will then have 14 days to campaign for voter support, ending at 11.59pm on November 28.

The Election Commission (EC) has reminded contesting political parties and their supporters to maintain public order during today’s nomination process and to avoid any form of provocation.

To ensure the smooth running of the state election, the EC has appointed 25 ROs, supported by 196 assistant ROs.

Inspector-General of Police Datuk Seri Mohd Khalid Ismail said police have identified 15 hotspots requiring heightened security, with particular attention on several locations around Kota Kinabalu and the east coast.

To maintain order, he said police will deploy personnel, including from the Criminal Investigation Department, as well as the Light Strike Force and the Federal Reserve Unit, where necessary.

A total of 9,300 police personnel will also be stationed across Sabah throughout the election period, including 4,300 personnel at nomination centres to manage traffic and secure administrative buildings and Istana Seri Kinabalu.

The EC has set November 25 for early voting and November 29 as polling day.

According to EC, 1,784,843 electors are eligible to cast their ballots, including 1,760,417 regular electors, 11,697 military personnel and spouses, and 12,729 police personnel and spouses.

As of 10pm yesterday, PKR has announced 10 candidates and DAP seven, all under the Pakatan Harapan banner. Barisan Nasional fields candidates in 45 seats, while GRS will contest 55 through its component parties.

Warisan, PPRS and Parti Impian Sabah will contest all 73 seats. Perikatan Nasional will field candidates in 41, while STAR and KDM will contest 40 each.

UPKO (25), Parti Kerjasama Anak Negeri (26), SAPP (six) and 17 independent candidates under the “Black Wave” banner will also enter the race.

For the latest on the Sabah polls, visit Bernama microsite at https://prn.bernama.com/sabah. — Bernama