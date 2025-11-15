GEORGE TOWN, Nov 15 — Rapid Bus Sdn Bhd has pledged full cooperation with police investigating Thursday’s fatal accident involving a Rapid Penang bus on the Tun Dr Lim Chong Eu Expressway.

In a statement last night, the company said the incident involving route 303 occurred at 11am when a motorcycle collided with the right side of the bus, killing the 17-year-old rider.

“We are aware of reports on the cause of the incident, but the case remains under investigation. Closed-circuit television (CCTV) footage has been handed over to the authorities and any conclusions would be premature until the official probe is completed,” it said.

Rapid Bus said it will await the outcome of the police investigation and take appropriate action based on verified findings. It also urged all parties to allow space for a transparent and fair investigation.

Company representatives had visited the victim’s family to convey condolences.

The teenager was travelling from Gat Lebuh Macallum to his home in Summer Place, Persiaran Karpal Singh, when the collision occurred. — Bernama