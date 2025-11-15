LANGKAWI, Nov 15 — Police have confirmed that no additional bodies or arrests related to the recent boat capsize incident near the Malaysia-Thailand maritime border were recorded as of yesterday.

Langkawi police chief ACP Khairul Azhar Nuruddin said the death toll remains at 28, while 14 victims were found safe.

Police also believe that no survivors managed to reach shore following the incident.

“As of yesterday, we have not received any information from the public regarding the discovery of any victims, whether alive or dead.

“We have also not obtained any reports of illegal immigrants landing at any location within our search sector,” he said when met by reporters here today.

Khairul Azhar said police had also carried out monitoring on nearby islands but found no indication of migrants’ whereabouts.

“We have also not detected the location of other boats reportedly carrying 230 migrants,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) announced that the search and rescue operation (SAR) resumed today at 7.30 am, with the search area narrowed to 33.86 square nautical miles.

According to the agency, the seventh day of operations involves four assets from MMEA, the Marine Police and the Royal Malaysian Navy.

“This is to optimise the use of available resources. Other assets, including those from the Fire and Rescue Department, the Civil Defence Force and various support agencies, remain on standby,” it said in a statement.

MMEA added that the total search area covered over the previous six days of operations amounted to 1,355.13 square nautical miles. — Bernama