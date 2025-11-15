IPOH, Nov 15 — Police are on the hunt for a man suspected of being involved in seven business premises break-ins in Tanjong Malim on Wednesday.

Muallim Police chief Supt Mohd Hasni Mohd Nasir said the suspect, who is in his 40s, is believed to be from Selangor.

He said the suspect acted alone and is believed to have gained entry by yanking or kicking open the front doors of the premises.

“We have identified the suspect based on several factors, including reports lodged by all seven business owners on the same day (November 12) the break-ins occurred.

“However, only three of the seven premises suffered losses, with the suspect escaping with cash and valuables estimated at RM5,200,” he told Bernama yesterday.

He urged anyone with information to contact the police immediately.

Several CCTV recordings circulated on social media, showing the suspect, dressed as a woman, breaking into multiple premises and escaping with cash and valuables between 4.15am and 6.20am. — Bernama