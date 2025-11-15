KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 15 — Tickets for the Electric Train Service (ETS) and KTM Intercity will go on sale from 10am on Monday (November 17), for travel between January 1 and April 30 next year.

Keretapi Tanah Melayu Berhad (KTMB) said in a statement today that the initiative was aimed at helping passengers plan their journeys ahead of the festive season, public holidays and school holidays.

It also announced that, from January 1, ETS and KTM Intercity train services, except for the Shuttle Tebrau, will operate according to a new schedule.

“For the ETS, 34 daily trips are provided, while two additional trips for the Kluang–KL Sentral–Kluang sector will operate on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, bringing the total to 36 services per day.

“The KTM Intercity, which covers Ekspres Rakyat Timuran (ERT) and Shuttle Timuran (ST), will follow a new schedule with 16 daily services, comprising two ERT services and 14 ST trips using DMU trains,” said KTMB.

Meanwhile, KTMB said that ticket sales for the Ekspres Selatan service between JB Sentral and Gemas had been temporarily suspended and that a new date would be announced later.

Passengers are advised to plan their journeys in advance and to check the latest schedule via the KTMB Mobile application, official social media channels, website, or by contacting the KTMB Call Centre at 03-9779 1200. — Bernama