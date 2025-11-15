KOTA KINABALU, Nov 15 — A clash is set between government pact Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) and Pakatan Harapan (PH) in the Moyog seat.

PKR Sabah’s deputy information chief Remysta Jimmy Taylor, 37, showed up at the nomination centre at the Sabah Cultural Centre in Penampang, where GRS’s Joeynood Bansin was set to contest.

According to seat negotiations, the Moyog seat — a hot seat in the Kadazandusun heartland of Penampang — had earlier been allocated to Upko, which left the PH coalition a week before nomination day.

GRS announced its candidate on November 12 as one of its 55 candidates.

Moyog is set to be a 12-cornered fight.

More “friendly fights” are expected to emerge between pact partners during this election.

When asked, Taylor said that the decision was made at the leadership level.

“I cannot say much about this. But this was a decision between the two leaderships,” he said.