BONGAWAN, Nov 15 — Deputy Foreign Minister Datuk Mohamad Alamin is facing a nine-cornered contest for the Bongawan state seat in the upcoming 17th Sabah State Election.

The Kimanis Member of Parliament, who is contesting under the Barisan Nasional (BN) banner, will go up against incumbent Dr Daud Yusof of Parti Warisan (Warisan), Sabah political veteran Tan Sri Anifah Aman representing Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS), Ridzuan Agus Payong of Perikatan Nasional (PN), Hussin Dasar @ Esah of Parti Perpaduan Rakyat Sabah (PPRS) and Parti Kesejahteraan Demokratik Masyarakat (KDM) candidate Peter Matinjal.

The remaining contenders are Dolores Micheal from Parti Solidariti Tanah Airku (Star), Royston Adven of Parti Impian Sabah (PIS) and Independent candidate Md Harris Md Tahir.

Returning officer Suzlan Suhaili announced their candidacy at the nomination centre at the Membakut Islamic Arts Hall.

“I have received nine nomination papers, and after reviewing them, I am satisfied that none were rejected,” he said.

In the last state election, Dr Daud won the Bongawan seat with a majority of 1,802 votes.

Also announced today was the Membakut seat, which will see a 10-cornered clash.

GRS is pinning its hopes on the incumbent, Datuk Dr Mohd Ariffin Mohd Arif, while BN will be represented by Rusman Dulamit.

The other eight candidates are Mohamad Said @ Ismail Sait (Warisan), Aziz Angkiu @ Jaafar (PPRS), Adrian Lajim (Star), Kamal Idris (PIS), Rowindy Lawrence Odong representing the United Kinabalu Progressive Organisation (Upko), Yahya Ahmad of Parti Kerjasama Anak Negeri (Anak Negeri), Suliaman Alladad from Parti Kebangsaan Sabah (PKS) and an Independent candidate Haslan Wasli.

The Election Commission (EC) has set November 29 as the polling day for the 17th Sabah state election, with early voting on November 25.

