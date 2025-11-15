BUTTERWORTH, Nov 15 — A newborn baby girl, with her umbilical cord still attached, was found abandoned in front of a house toilet in Sungai Dua last Thursday.

Seberang Perai Utara district police chief ACP Anuar Abd Rahman said the infant was discovered by a member of the public, who subsequently lodged a report at 6.28am.

“Acting on the information, a team from the North Seberang Perai District Police Headquarters (IPD), together with the Forensic Unit of the Penang police contingent headquarters, went to the scene and found the baby alive,” he said in a statement last night.

Anuar added that the infant was taken to Seberang Jaya Hospital, where she was confirmed to be healthy, before being referred to the Social Welfare Department for further action.

He said the case was being investigated under Section 317 of the Penal Code for concealing a birth with the intention of abandoning a baby.

Members of the public with information on the case are urged to contact investigating officer Inspector Irwan Shah Sumadi at 04-576 2222 (ext 2275) or the nearest police station to assist in the investigation. — Bernama