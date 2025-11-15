PUTRAJAYA, Nov 15 — The Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) will soon receive various new assets, including helicopters, offshore patrol vessels (OPVs) and a 'Mothership' or flagship, to strengthen security control in the country's waters.

Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail said efforts to further enhance MMEA's capabilities have always been a priority for the Home Ministry (KDN) to ensure the agency is always prepared to face threats such as arms smuggling and encroachment by foreign fishermen.

“The MMEA is very close to me, which is why I am going all out to improve the capabilities of its assets. It will receive four new helicopters for monitoring purposes. Besides that, one OPV vessel is ready and two more are in the process," he said.

Saifuddin Nasution said this in an exclusive interview with Bernama, led by its editor-in-chief Arul Rajoo Durar Raj, at his office recently.

The new Turkish-made aircraft carrier currently under construction is expected to begin operations in the first quarter of 2027, and the acquisition of the Multi-Purpose Mission Ship (MPMS) is a strategic step to strengthen the country's defence and maritime enforcement capabilities.

Equipped with advanced specifications, the MPMS is capable of operating continuously for 30 days, in addition to being equipped with modern assets including four fast interceptor boats (FICs), two unmanned aerial drones (UAVs), a helicopter landing deck, medical facilities and a detention centre

This 99-metre-long vessel, capable of carrying a crew of 70 and 30 passengers, will focus on surveillance in the South China Sea, particularly in addressing foreign vessel intrusions, illegal fishing activities, and combating cross-border crimes such as smuggling and human trafficking.

Elaborating further, Saifuddin Nasution said that in addition, the MMEA also received the former United States Coast Guard cutter (USCGC) Steadfast earlier this month.

The vessel, which is 64.16 metres (m) long, 10 m wide, and weighs 1,100 tonnes, can accommodate 12 officers and 63 other ranks at a time with a speed of up to 18 knots.

"It will enhance MMEA’s capacity to control nearly 600,000 square kilometres (of national borders)... they are the ones who deal with arms smuggling, drugs, human trafficking, illegal fishing, foreign fishermen encroaching on our waters or foreign ships entering our area," he said.

Saifuddin Nasution said the MMEA was also strengthened with the capability of four new AW189 super-medium category helicopters.

Meanwhile, he also emphasised the need to strengthen intelligence sharing among ASEAN countries as a step towards empowering regional security.

“If Indonesia has intelligence, it will share it with us; if we have intelligence, we can share it with Thailand. Thailand can also share with Singapore," he added. — Bernama