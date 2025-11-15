KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 15 — The Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) has reminded social media users to remain ethical and responsible when sharing content, particularly during the election period.

MCMC said that while differing political views are a normal part of democratic practice, they must be conveyed politely, prudently and without inciting violence.

It added that digital platforms should serve as channels for sharing authentic and constructive information, not spaces for sowing hatred, provocation or insults that could undermine national harmony and stability.

“Under Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998 (Act 588), the use of network facilities or application services to disseminate content that is seditious, touches on the 3R elements (religion, race and the royal institution), or is obscene, false, threatening or highly offensive, is strictly prohibited.

“If convicted, individuals may face a fine of up to RM500,000, imprisonment of up to two years, or both,” MCMC said in a statement.

The commission said it will take firm action, including conducting investigations and enforcement, against any party found violating the law, in addition to continuing its close cooperation with the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) and the Election Commission (EC) to ensure accountability and maintain public order. — Bernama