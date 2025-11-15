MIAMI (US), Nov 15 — A Malaysian national has been convicted in the United States for abusive sexual contact involving a minor aboard a cruise ship sailing in international waters.

According to a press release on the US Attorney’s office website, a jury in Miami found 67‑year‑old Lay Ong guilty after evidence showed he assaulted a seven‑year‑old boy while the child was playing outside his cabin.

“Abusing a child is an unforgivable act,” said US Attorney Jason A Reding Quiñones for the Southern District of Florida.

“This verdict makes clear that anyone who preys on a child — anywhere, and under any flag — will be held to account. We will continue working with the FBI to protect young victims and bring their abusers to justice.”

Ong now faces a maximum sentence of life imprisonment under US Federal law, with sentencing to be determined by a district court judge.

Following his prison term, Ong will be subject to deportation.

The case was investigated by the FBI and prosecuted under Project Safe Childhood, a US initiative to combat child exploitation.

Authorities stressed that the conviction demonstrates a firm commitment to protecting children and ensuring offenders are held accountable regardless of nationality or location.

* If you are experiencing sexual violence, the following hotlines offer free and confidential support: Talian Kasih at 15999 or WhatsApp 019-2615999 (24/7); All Women’s Action Society at 016-2374221/016-2284221 (9.30am-5.30pm); and Women’s Aid Organisation (WAO) at 03-30008858 or SMS/WhatsApp TINA 018-9888058 (24/7).