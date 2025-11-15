KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 15 — Malaysia Airports Holdings Bhd (MAHB) has confirmed that the storm-related water leakage seen in a viral video from Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) Terminal 1 yesterday was triggered by a contractor’s procedural lapse during ongoing roof restoration works.

In a follow-up statement issued this morning, MAHB said several areas of Terminal 1 were affected when intense rainfall hit the airport amid active waterproofing works on the main terminal roof.

Yesterday, a 26-second video clip showing water streaming through the ceiling of what appeared to be the departure hall circulated widely on social media, prompting public concern.

In the immediate aftermath of the incident, MAHB said its engineering, operations and safety teams were mobilised, with “passenger safety, containment efforts, and the protection of electrical systems” prioritised.

The operator also said it was in close communication with airline partners “to minimise any operational impact”.

In its statement today, MAHB said an internal review found that the leakage occurred while the roofing contractor was conducting scheduled sealing works on drainage points when lightning activity intensified.

The team suspended work and evacuated the rooftop, but “failed to remove plywood used to cover drainage points for safety”, leaving one of the drainage systems obstructed.

“When exceptionally heavy rainfall followed, the blocked drainage prevented water from flowing off the roof as designed. This resulted in large volumes of water accumulating on the rooftop, which subsequently leaked through the terminal ceiling,” MAHB said.

The airport operator described the contractor’s oversight as “an unacceptable lapse in basic work procedures that falls below the standards expected of contractors working on critical airport infrastructure.”

MAHB said response teams managed to secure and clear the affected areas within one and a half hours, and that all systems resumed normal operations safely.

It added that “decisive action” is being taken against the contractor, and that immediate procedural improvements — including mandatory checks of meteorological forecasts and stronger contingency protocols for sudden weather suspensions — will be enforced.

The roofing works form part of a year-long restoration and waterproofing programme for the main terminal roof, which began in April and is a key component of MAHB’s wider infrastructure renewal plan.