KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 15 — The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) is searching for Segambut Bersatu deputy chief Adam Radlan Adam Muhammad to assist with an investigation.

In a statement published on Facebook,.MACC said the 44-year-old's last known address is A16-2 Sunway Pallazio, Jalan Sri Hartamas 3, Sri Hartamas, 50480 Kuala Lumpur.

“Members of the public who know or have information about this individual are urged to contact the investigating officer, Superintendent Sharan Raj Govindasamy, at 014-3560771 or email [email protected],” MACC said in a statement today.

Adam Radlan had previously faced 12 corruption and money laundering charges under the Jana Wibawa initiative.

He was discharged and acquitted after paying a RM4.1 million compound offered by MACC.

Earlier charges included soliciting between 3.5 and seven per cent of project value and receiving RM500,000 for a Perlis road project.

He was also accused of receiving RM4.1 million and demanding RM2 million to help companies secure Jana Wibawa projects.

The alleged offences took place between March 2021 and January 2023 in Kuala Lumpur and Petaling Jaya.