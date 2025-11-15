KENINGAU, Nov 11 — Fierce competition is unfolding in the three state seats under the Keningau parliamentary constituency in the 17th Sabah State Election, with each seat seeing contests involving at least seven candidates.

The official list of candidates for the Liawan, Bingkor and Tambunan state seats was announced by Returning Officer Peter Jonu @ Peter Jonu Moinjil at the Keningau Community Hall, here, today.

Liawan has recorded 10 candidates and is expected to be one of the key focal points of the state polls, with incumbent, Datuk Annuar Ayub Aman of Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS), facing nine challengers in his bid to defend the seat.

His challengers include Barisan Nasional (BN) candidate Datuk Nik Mohd Nadzri Nik Zawawi, Adzhar Jasni @ Eddy of Parti Warisan (Warisan), Johny @ John Anthony representing Perikatan Nasional (PN), and Peter Paun of Parti Kesejahteraan Demokratik Masyarakat (KDM).

Also drawing attention is the contest in Bingkor, where GRS candidate Rafie Robert faces a tough challenge in a 10-cornered fight as he seeks to defend the seat previously held by his father, Datuk Robert Tawik.

Rafie, who is also the GRS Central Youth secretary, will be challenged by Parti Solidariti Tanah Airku (STAR) candidate Datuk Mohd Ishak Ayub, Benedict Martin Gunir of Warisan and Niklos Ongoh of KDM.

In Tambunan, STAR president Datuk Seri Dr Jeffrey Kitingan, who is also the Keningau Member of Parliament, is once again putting his influence and service record to the test, as he seeks to retain the seat in a seven-cornered contest.

Among his challengers are Datuk Victor P. Paut representing GRS, Dionysia Ginsos under the Parti Kerjasama Anak Negeri (Anak Negeri) ticket, Bianus Kontong of Warisan and Jaikol Tagua of KDM.

Meanwhile, Peter said that no nomination papers for the three state seats were rejected during the nomination process, which took place from 9am to 10am.

Voting for the state election, which involves 73 state seats, is scheduled for November 29, while early voting will take place on November 25.

According to statistics from the Election Commission (EC), a total of 1,784,843 voters are eligible to cast their ballots in the state polls.

They comprise 1,760,417 ordinary voters, 11,697 military personnel and their spouses, and 12,729 police personnel and their spouses. — Bernama