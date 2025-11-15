LANGKAWI, Nov 15 — The bodies of 12 victims from the boat capsize incident in waters off the Malaysia-Thailand border were brought to Sultanah Bahiyah Hospital (HSB), Alor Setar, this morning.

Langkawi district police chief ACP Khairul Azhar Nuruddin said the victims comprised 10 men, a boy and a girl.

“Twelve bodies were sent to HSB last Tuesday, followed by another four at 3pm yesterday.

“Post-mortem for all previously sent bodies has been completed, while the 12 sent to HSB today are expected to undergo autopsies today and tomorrow,” he said when met by reporters here today.

He added that with the transfer of all the bodies to HSB, there are no remains of the boat tragedy victims left at Sultanah Maliha Hospital (HSM) here.

Meanwhile, Khairul Azhar said a meeting with the state Islamic religious authorities is expected to be held tomorrow to decide on the next course of action, including the burial of the bodies.

On the 14 victims found safe, he said they are still being held in police custody pending further investigation.

Earlier, 12 bodies of the boat incident victims were brought from HSM in a police truck and arrived at the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) Bukit Malut Jetty here at 7.20am.

The bodies were then transported to Kuala Perlis, Perlis, by a Marine Police Force boat before being taken to HSB.

As of now, 28 victims believed to be of the Rohingya ethnic group have been found dead, while another 14 have been rescued after a boat carrying an estimated 70 illegal immigrants capsized in waters off the Malaysia-Thailand border. — Bernama