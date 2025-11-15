KUCHING, Nov 15 — Police have arrested six local individuals, consisting of four men and two women suspected of involvement in a robbery orchestrated through a mobile application.

In a statement posted on its Facebook page, Kuching District Police Headquarters (IPD Kuching) said the suspects were apprehended during an operation conducted on November 14 between 3am and 8.30am across four separate locations.

The statement said the suspects’ modus operandi involved a “honey trap” tactic, where a woman was used as bait to lure victims before the male accomplices carried out threats, violence, and extortion.

“The victim, a 23-year-old man, was assaulted at a hotel by two men claiming to be the husband and cousin of a woman he had met via MiChat.

“The victim was struck with a chair, threatened with a knife, and forced to hand over RM500. He also lost his car keys, identification card (IC), debit card, and mobile phone.”

All suspects have been remanded for seven days until Nov 21 and are being investigated under Sections 395 and 397 of the Penal Code.

IPD Kuching urge the public to exercise caution when using online dating applications and to promptly report any suspicious activity. — The Borneo Post