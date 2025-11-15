KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 15 — The upgrade of KTMB’s Butterworth Station is expected to significantly enhance the commuter experience, supporting the national goal of a world-class public transport system.

KTMB’s chief technical officer (acting group chief executive officer) Ahmad Nizam Mohamed Amin said the initiative aligns with the company’s goal of a stronger rail network that is more comfortable, accessible and integrated with other transport systems.

He described the station as a strategic gateway to the northern Peninsula, linking national commuters to Penang via multiple land and sea transport options.

“KTMB welcomes the announcement by Transport Minister Anthony Loke regarding the RM30 million allocation for upgrading the Butterworth Station.

“This upgrade will enhance the profile of northern rail services and solidify Penang’s status as a leading state in developing a modern, sustainable mobility hub for Malaysia,” he said in a statement yesterday.

On November 9, Loke announced that the Ministry of Transport will upgrade the KTMB Butterworth Station with an allocation of RM30 million to establish Penang Sentral as a main transport hub.

As of October, Butterworth Station recorded 1.2 million passengers for the Komuter Utara service and 497,726 passengers for the Electric Train Service (ETS).

To further enhance passenger comfort, KTMB introduced the Ruby Lounge at Butterworth Station in June, an exclusive waiting area with premium facilities designed to improve the travel experience, particularly for ETS passengers.

“Other key aspects of the upgrade include more user-friendly passenger facilities, integrated ticketing and access systems, waiting areas and facilities for persons with disabilities. This simultaneously supports Butterworth Station’s role as the main connecting hub between ETS, Komuter Utara, freight trains, ferry and nearby bus terminal services.

“The upgrade of Butterworth Station reflects a shared commitment to establishing rail as the backbone of the nation’s future mobility system, which is greener, more efficient and more inclusive,” he said.

He said KTMB is committed to working closely with the Ministry of Transport, Penang government, the Railway Asset Corporation and related agencies to ensure the smooth implementation of this project and deliver maximum benefit to the public.

KTMB operates Malaysia’s national rail service over a 1,655-kilometre network across Peninsular Malaysia, serving 84 stations. — Bernama