SIBU, Nov 15 — The funeral service for prominent businessman and media magnate Tan Sri Datuk Sir Tiong Hiew King, 91, was held today at the New Masland Church in Brooke Drive, where family members, dignitaries, and members of the community gathered to honour and remember a towering figure whose influence reached far beyond Sibu.

The atmosphere at the church was solemn and deeply emotional as mourners filled the main hall and overflow areas, reflecting the profound respect many held for Tiong, who passed away earlier this week.

During the service, speakers paid tribute to his remarkable legacy in shaping the nation’s media landscape.

As founder and leader of a major media group, Tiong was instrumental in transforming Chinese-language journalism in Malaysia, overseeing influential newspapers such as Sin Chew Daily, Guang Ming Daily, Nanyang Siang Pau and China Press.

Tiong’s achievements also earned him global recognition.

In June 2009, he was conferred the Knight Commander of the Order of the British Empire (K.B.E.) by Queen Elizabeth II for his contributions to business and charitable work in Papua New Guinea.

A year later, he received a Lifetime Achievement Award acknowledging his significant impact on economic and social development.

Family members remembered him as a devoted husband, father, and grandfather whose values of humility, hard work, and generosity continue to inspire those who knew him.

He is survived by his wife, a son, four daughters, several grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

After the funeral service, the cortege made a slow journey past Menara Rimbunan Hijau at Upper Lanang Road and later RH Hotel at Kampung Nyabor Road, a symbolic farewell to places closely connected to his life’s work.

He was later laid to rest at Tiong Memorial Park in Jalan Tebu, which now serves as his final resting place. — The Borneo Post