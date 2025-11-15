KOTA KINABALU, Nov 15 — Nomination for the 17th Sabah State Election began at 9am at 25 nomination centres throughout the state.

All candidates vying for the 73 state seats have until 10 am to submit their nomination forms, after which returning officers will announce the list of eligible candidates.

Once verification is complete, candidates may begin their 14-day campaign, which ends at 11.59pm on November 28, as set by the Election Commission (EC).

The EC said that as of Thursday, a total of 3,334 nomination forms for the 17th Sabah State Election had been sold, with 2,414 sets sold by the Sabah State Election Office and 920 sets via returning officers’ offices.

A Bernama check found supporters gathering at several nomination centres as early as 6am to show their support for the candidates.

The police, assisted by members of the Malaysian Volunteer Corps Department (RELA), were seen managing traffic and supervising the areas around the nomination centres to prevent any untoward incidents.

Most areas reported favourable weather this morning, despite the Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) predicting rain in several locations yesterday.

According to EC, 1,784,843 electors are eligible to cast their ballots, including 1,760,417 regular electors, 11,697 military personnel and spouses, and 12,729 police personnel and spouses.

The EC has set November 25 for early voting and November 29 as polling day.

For the latest on the Sabah polls, visit Bernama microsite at https://prn.bernama.com/sabah. — Bernama