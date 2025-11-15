KOTA KINABALU, Nov 15 — Datuk Dr Roland Chia Ming Shen has quit Parti Gagasan Rakyat Sabah (Gagasan Rakyat) to contest in the N18 Inanam seat as an independent.

Dr Chia, who was Gagasan Rakyat Inanam chief, said his decision was made after listening closely to the views of his supporters.

“I have decided to stand as an independent candidate representing the Sabah State Constituency of N18 Inanam in this 17th Sabah General Election,” he told reporters at the Dewan Maksak in Likas.

“The decision to stand as an independent candidate is to respect the wishes of the people of N18 Inanam, Sabah. A significant segment of the N18 Inanam voters have expressed their wishes and support for me to represent them in Kolombong, Inanam, and Menggatal.”

He confirmed that he resigned from Gagasan Rakyat effective yesterday, marking a significant political shift ahead of the state polls.

“Therefore, I have formally tendered my resignation from Parti Gagasan Rakyat Sabah effective November 14, 2025,” he said.

“I will be standing as an independent candidate to exercise my democratic right as a Sabahan and Malaysian in this Sabah State Election.”

Dr Chia previously served as Inanam assemblyman from 2013 to 2018 and remains a well-known figure in the constituency.

His entry as an independent candidate is expected to add a new dynamic to the contest for N18 Inanam, traditionally one of the more closely watched seats in the state. — The Borneo Post