PUTATAN, Nov 15 — DAP secretary-general Loke Siew Fook today reportedly denied claims that the party made a last-minute decision to contest the Kemabong seat, which will see DAP in a three-cornered contest with Barisan Nasional (BN) and Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS).

He said there had been a preliminary understanding with BN for DAP to contest Kemabong while Umno took Liawan, and that he delayed announcing DAP’s candidate at BN’s request while discussions were still ongoing, according to a report in Free Malaysia Today.

“But, in the end, BN said they still want to contest in Kemabong,” he reportedly said, adding that DAP proceeded after negotiations did not lead to an agreement.

Loke said DAP’s candidate, Senator Noorita Sual, has established grassroots support in the area from her previous tenure as Tenom MP.

“We feel that it’s our grassroots’ wish for DAP to contest in Kemabong, so we cannot give way,” he was quoted as saying.

He added that the overlapping contests would not affect Pakatan Harapan’s working relationship with BN or Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS), describing them as “friendly contests”.

GRS is fielding vice-president Rubin Balang in Kemabong, while BN is represented by Rahmah Jan Sulaiman of Umno.

DAP is contesting two additional seats compared to the six it won in the 2020 state election.